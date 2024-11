Although Casey only running 1.5 points, not 3.0, ahead of Harris, might end up costing him the race — Max (@maxtmcc) November 7, 2024

From this side of the pond it felt like America was hyper-partisan and that split ticketing would be a thing of the past despite the polling showing otherwise but as we can see it still exists.

I’ve not had deep dive in to the senate races but there should be some useful information to be gleaned on what sort of candidate they need to win the White House in 2028, after all this wasn’t a Trump landslide and as Bob Hoskins used to say, ‘Every little helps.’

TSE