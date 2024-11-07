So this is the polling question we need to see more So this is the polling question we need to see more 7/11/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment so the french guy who yolo’d $30m on trump on polymarket noticed polls asking “who are your neighbors voting for?” instead of “who are you voting for?” had trump overperforming.so he commissioned his own poll to confirm.$49m profit in a week. pic.twitter.com/llJhwQhJJx— Siqi Chen (@blader) November 7, 2024 Fascinating from WSJ: a French trader called Théo, who bet hugely on Trump winning with popular vote & all 7 swing states & is collecting $50m earnings… Why was he so sure? So-called “neighbor polls” which revealed Trump’s strength and Harris weakness:https://t.co/r4KiLZvxrL pic.twitter.com/aDsGaKccPf— Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) November 6, 2024 TSE