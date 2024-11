A bit of movement away from Trump on Betfair

Further evidence of Trump struggles, in the current count, from Indiana.



Again – early data, lots of changes in vote method composition between 2020 and now, Indiana won’t decide the election, and so on. https://t.co/By6zvBEXb9 — Patrick English (@PME_Politics) November 5, 2024

CNN exit poll top issues in Georgia



Economy: 40%

Democracy: 28%

Abortion: 14%

Immigration: 11%

Foreign Policy: 3%



Whom Georgians Trust to Handle a Crisis



51% Trump

47% Harris — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) November 5, 2024

I think the Indiana results are a bit of unwind because Mike Pence isn’t on the Republican ticket and Trump’s conduct towards Pence on that day of infamy that was January 6th 2021 but the exit poll from Georgia looks good for Trump.

I am intrigued that Indiana hasn’t been insta-called by the networks yet. [Edit – CNN haven’t called it but AP have.)

TSE