Voting is certainly brisk in this part of Pennsylvania

Holy shit. This is a polling place near Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.



So many young voters coming out to save democracy and protect their rights. pic.twitter.com/KxJnSxqFLQ — Santiago Mayer (@SSantiagoMayer) November 5, 2024

I am always wary when I see videos like this as they seem to infer record breaking turnout, they haven’t moved the Betfair market.

TSE