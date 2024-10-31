Could this explain the Betfair market?
With the White House race essentially being a coin toss the Betfair market appears to disagree but given the the news coming out regarding Polymarket raises eyebrows.
I suspect there are sufficient safeguards in place to stop market manipulation on Betfair and with over £116 million matched on this Betfair market it seems a poor use of resources to waste money on the betting markets rather than spend the money in key battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Perhaps one day we will find out why some people are trying to manipulate the betting markets like this.
I still think the value lies with Harris.
TSE