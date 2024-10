Voting has now closed and can Bobby J sink any lower?

Voting closed at 5pm in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak and Robert Jenrick’s chances are near rock bottom (but he has been lower before) but I do think he remains a smidgen of value given the last YouGov poll had him losing to Badenoch by a mere 4%.

The result will be announced at 11am on Saturday morning.

TSE