Economist/YouGov Poll: Inflation is the issue that by far the most Americans say is their most importanthttps://t.co/ZZdh9GsmBm pic.twitter.com/shMzV4xr3I — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) October 23, 2024

Economist/YouGov Poll: Inflation is the issue that by far the most Republicans say is their most important onehttps://t.co/ZZdh9GsmBm pic.twitter.com/g6RcbVItkI — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) October 23, 2024

Earlier on this year I thought abortion would be the key factor that would help the Dems retain the White House next month as it would drive their base to turnout and vote but the closer we get to the election it’s the economy, stupid, then immigration which favours Donald Trump.

TSE