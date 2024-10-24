Don’t panic Don’t panic 24/10/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment I tend to think the so-called Democratic panic is quite overblown at this point. Harris still has a very clear path to 270 votes… The polls show Harris basically even (if not slightly ahead) in the Great Lake battlegrounds.She also still has a potential backup Sun Belt path. pic.twitter.com/xAMSG4q4ek— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 23, 2024 My concern is that even if Harris is tied or even slightly ahead then Trump wins the electoral college. TSE