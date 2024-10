10 years ago this month: 48% of Britons thought UKIP would still be an important force in British politics by now, while the Lib Dems would have faded awayhttps://t.co/SH80QUprY2 pic.twitter.com/RxnXOHskXp — YouGov (@YouGov) October 17, 2024

The public were wrong about the Lib Dems after the fashion as David Cameron’s black widow strategy worked brilliantly a few months later whilst it took the Lib Dems nearly a decade to recover.

There are absolutely no epistemological problems saying that UKIP have utterly faded.

TSE