11 days to go and punters aren’t expecting Badenoch to Kemikaze her chances

On Saturday I did partake in a YouGov poll of Tory members, the last poll had Badenoch defeating Jenrick by the cursed ratio of 52% to 48%. If a new poll shows something similar or Jenrick ahead then I’d expect this market to be jolted.

But on the last available evidence Jenrick represents some value.

TSE