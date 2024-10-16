That way madness lies
In America we get to see almost live postal (aka absentee) vote returns in a way that just isn’t permissible in the UK.
Whilst most Americans will vote on November 5th a substantial number of Americans are already voting or have voted and people will analyse those returns to extrapolate the result of the White House race and I am not sure that is wise.
In the past when I was a political betting ingénue I’ve gotten things wrong on American presidential politics because I over analysed returns like this.
The major caveat is that just because you’re a registered Republican or registered Democrat and you’ve returned your ballot there’s no automaticity that you’ve voted for your registered party, particularly if you’ve engaged in split ticketing.
With the way Donald Trump and encouraged his supporters to avoid postal voting in the past I’d expect the returns to heavily favour the Dems, any comparisons with 2020 will also be flawed because of the pandemic which altered how people voted.
To use an analogy PBers might understand, analysing these returns may well be the equivalent of mistaking a Scottish subsample for a full blown Scottish poll.
