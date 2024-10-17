Jenrick puts some epic spin on a poll showing him as a loser

MRP poll of 6,300



Jenrick +57 seats

Badenoch +30 seats



Difference between a hung parliament for Jenrick and a Labour majority of 14 under Badenoch https://t.co/HE6Kvo0Yz9 pic.twitter.com/h0os8iQGyN — Calgie (@christiancalgie) October 16, 2024

This is the choice: Government or opposition pic.twitter.com/z9zXmPEoDJ — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 16, 2024

Longstanding PBers will know my derision for hypothetical polling, particularly those polls potentially nearly five years away from the next general election but there is something intriguing about this poll.

Neither candidate can get the Tories to 200 MPs and Badenoch barely gets them to 150 MPs which would be an even worse result than 1997.

As we can see from Bobby J’s tweet Team Jenrick will spin this poll to show he’s better than Badenoch which could shift the betting market. If you didn’t back Jenrick at circa 12/1 last week then I still think he’s some value at his current price because the last YouGov poll of Tory members had Badenoch defeating Jenrick by just 4%.

TSE