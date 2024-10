Worst polling governments at this point post-election:



Thatcher 1979 – 40%

Blair 2005 – 39%

Cameron 2015 – 38%

*Starmer 2024 – 30%*



Worst polling opposition parties:



Hague 2001 – 30%

Major 1997 – 28%

Foot 1983 – 26%

*Sunak 2024 – 26%* — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) October 8, 2024

The voters aren’t enamoured with either major party at the moment. With potentially 57 months until the election only an idiot would predict the outcome of the next general election now, only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would confidently predict the outcome of the next general election now.

TSE