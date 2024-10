Jenrick slips to third place with punters today and likely third place with MPs tomorrow

Blimey.



It could be Badenoch and Cleverly going to the members.. pic.twitter.com/1I0XpAybGT — TSE (@TSEofPB) October 8, 2024

Laying the favourite is usually a good strategy (which is a strategy I used with Kemi Badenoch shortly after the general election) thankfully I backed her last week when her price cratered and also backed Cleverly at 7s last month.

Robert Jenrick to not make the final two is a strong possibility, almost feels inevitable now.

TSE