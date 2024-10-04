Not very clever from Cleverly

James Cleverly condemns Chagos Islands deal – despite being the one who initiated talks



Tories cannot be trusted ever



Say one thing do the opposite



Hypocrisy and liars https://t.co/ox7R5eJzkU — Richard Tice MP ?? (@TiceRichard) October 3, 2024

I was planning on doing a thread on whether we’d see a crossover on Betfair between James Cleverly and Bobby J Robert Jenrick however that’s not going to happen because in James Cleverly’s role in the Chagos Islands deal, another disastrous legacy of the brief tenure of Liz Truss.

Looking at how Betfair has reacted from Cleverly’s Kemi-kaze Badenoch style approach we are going to see a crossover again between Cleverly and Badenoch. I think there may now be a smidgen of value on backing Badenoch and Tugendhat (the latter especially if Jenrick lends supports to ensure Tugendhat makes the final two.)

TSE