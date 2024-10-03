Bobby J’s choice of middle name isn’t very popular Bobby J’s choice of middle name isn’t very popular 3/10/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment With Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick admitting that he gave his daughter the middle name 'Thatcher', do Britons think it is ok to name a child after a political figure you admire?Appropriate: 25%Inappropriate: 33%(Don't know: 42%)https://t.co/K8xttYaxId pic.twitter.com/NJTOldYOuQ— YouGov (@YouGov) October 2, 2024 Picture: Merchandise sold by Robert Jenrick and his campaign TSE