Kemi-kaze does it again as punters abandon her

Another ‘clarification’ coming soon https://t.co/1Wciu3irwS — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) October 1, 2024

This is the reason Kemi Badenoch may not make the final two. There are too many instances of "no filter" and it scares too many of her MP colleagues https://t.co/gBjJrYotEl — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) October 1, 2024

Conservative leadership contender Kemi Badenoch suggests that 50,000 civil servants “should be in prison” (2024) pic.twitter.com/FqmE57yX9a — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) October 1, 2024

Like Hezbollah it’s not been a great few days for Kemi Badenoch, she keeps on saying things that make her look in a very bad light. Punters have moved away from in this leadership contest today and moved to James Cleverly which is great news for everybody who followed my advice to lay her and/or back Cleverly at 7/1.

She has tomorrow to turn things around otherwise her Kemi-kaze approach brings a divine wind to James Cleverly’s chances of winning this. I try not to be smug but I feel very happy with my long standing predictions that Badenoch will not make the final two.

TSE