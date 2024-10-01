Kemi-kaze does it again as punters abandon her
Like Hezbollah it’s not been a great few days for Kemi Badenoch, she keeps on saying things that make her look in a very bad light. Punters have moved away from in this leadership contest today and moved to James Cleverly which is great news for everybody who followed my advice to lay her and/or back Cleverly at 7/1.
She has tomorrow to turn things around otherwise her Kemi-kaze approach brings a divine wind to James Cleverly’s chances of winning this. I try not to be smug but I feel very happy with my long standing predictions that Badenoch will not make the final two.
TSE