A stunning achievement by Starmer

More people now prefer Rishi Sunak’s government to Sir Keir Starmer’s administration, a @Moreincommon_ poll has foundhttps://t.co/mXSSX572P7 — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) September 30, 2024

As a football fan Sir Keir Starmer must feel like Erik ten Hag a man under pressure because things are going sub-optimal for him.

Whilst this isn’t a voting intention poll what it does show that after not even three months in power the public would prefer the Tories who they booted out of office after fourteen years.

People shouldn’t read too much into this poll, first of all there’s fifty-seven months left for Starmer to turn this around and more importantly we might have seen similar findings a few months into say the Thatcher government.

TSE