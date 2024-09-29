Why you shouldn’t rely on Rasmussen polls

This is worth reading and good investigative journalism but also not surprising if you follow the polls.https://t.co/LwSRkmdkzE — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 28, 2024

It won't make much difference given that Rasmussen already has a strong R-leaning house effect (see below) but still this is the right precedent to set per our standards.https://t.co/xf1EIoWTcl — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 28, 2024

For some time many of us have derided Rasmussen for their highly partisan ways in a way that seems alien to us this side of the pond where the British Polling Council rules apply.

This week’s story about how Rasmussen’s election law breaking coordination with the Trump camp is no surprise to me but it does have important betting implications.

Nate Silver’s website continues to include Rasmussen in their averages whereas 538 removed Rasmussen some time ago, if you’re betting based on betting average then 538 is the sounder average because of this. If you’re betting based solely on Rasmussen then you to reevaluate your life choices.

