?EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Duffield (@RosieDuffield1) has resigned as a Labour MP, blaming Sir Keir Starmer’s “cruel and unnecessary” policies and the freebies row that is engulfing him and his party — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 28, 2024

Sadly for us punters there is no by-election as Rosie Duffield will sit as an independent MP. Duffield has had issues with Starmer that predate the election, for Starmer he must hope she is an outlier.

TSE