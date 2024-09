As the Reform UK conference begins in Birmingham, what terms do Britons pick to describe the party?



Extremist: 39%

Should not be near power: 39%

Nasty: 33%

Dishonest: 31%

Only interested in themselves: 29%

Has unworkable policies: 27%

Unprofessional: 26%

Has a clear sense of…

56% of Britons have an unfavourable view of Reform UK, but those who vote for them have unusually positive views of the party



Favourable: 27%

Favourable: 27%

Unfavourable: 56%

If Reform want to win more MPs at the next election then they need to lower the number of voters who think Reform are extreme, should not be near power, nasty, and dishonest.

I’m not sure those figures will improve whilst Nigel Farage continues to be Donald Trump’s personal proctologist.

TSE