This should cause Jenrick problems but will it?

Robert Jenrick, who is the favourite to be the next Conservative party leader, received £75,000 from a firm which has no employees, has never made a profit and has £332,000 in debts after taking a loan from an untraceable British Virgin Islands company https://t.co/9xVksRJEC8 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 20, 2024

When Anna Coke married Colin Paget Tennant in the 1950s, for their honeymoon he took her to Paris, where the bride lost her virginity in awkward and painful circumstances, then her husband took his bride to partake in an orgy in a seedy Paris hotel, later on he took her to a stage show where a man made love to a donkey.

I mention this story because I was struggling to think about a worse honeymoon than the one Sir Keir Starmer has experienced since becoming Prime Minister where the perceptions of sleaze around him look bad (and I am someone who understands the reasons for his Arsenal hospitality) especially when he is taking away the winter fuel allowance from most pensioners and also putting up taxes in general but Robert Jenrick may come to his rescue.

When compared to Starmer’s issues the Robert Jenrick story in the tweet above is much more scandalous and worrying, at least we know who was donating to Starmer. Jenrick will be the gift that keeps on giving because when added to the Richard Desmond scandal then there’s something odious about Robert Jenrick.

So far the story hasn’t had an impact on the betting market but it might be a good time to back Kemi Badenoch if Jenrick is damaged by this story.

TSE