Yes We Kam!

9 polls now in that Harris +4-6 national poll cluster https://t.co/YiIqUyqS2F — umichvoter ???? (@umichvoter) September 18, 2024

Will the Vice President’s post debate boost last?

Despite Donald Trump’s asseveration that he won the debate the polls say otherwise and Betfair has moved accordingly the question now is will this lead last?

Because the Ayrshire hotelier has chickened out of future debates it might mean the lead goes back to pre-debate levels but it gives him fewer opportunities to do so.

Two days ago I said I expected Trump to win the electoral college but I am revising that opinion but if Trump’s price drops lower we might be at a point where Trump is value on Betfair.

TSE