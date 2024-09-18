Good news for family values conservatives, they were right
As somebody with a failed marriage to their name I feel that I am absolutely the last person in the known universe who should be commentating on marriage but I was struck by the stat that ‘cohabiting couples with children are twice as likely to separate as married couples’.
Perhaps I have been wrong in my life and I owe family values conservatives an apology then again I am sticking to my view that marriage is three rings, engagement ring, wedding ring, and suffering.
TSE