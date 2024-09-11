Punters and Fox News say Harris won the debate
The betting chart over the last 24 hours shows a sharp movement to Harris since the debate, it isn’t just punters who thought the Vice President who won the debate, even the infamously pro Trump Fox News called the debate for Harris.
Watching the debate on delay I thought the other winner from the debate was Nikki Haley whose prediction that the first party to ditch their elderly candidate would win the election as Trump really looked old and bad in a way he didn’t in 2016 and 2020.
After a slightly hesistant start from the Veep it ended up being the prosecutor versus the felon by the end. I think the way Harris goaded/attacked Trump on certain topics will work well on turnout for her and winning over independents but the election is still too close to call.
