Mel doesn't Stride in to the next round. Amusing to see there's just twelve votes between the top four. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 10, 2024

We have to wait until the week beginning the 7th of October before the next round of voting but I would be very worried if I was Kemi Badenoch because I suspect one of Tom Tugendhat or James Cleverly will get knocked out next and their votes will go to the last man standing out of those two.

Given the closeness of the race I cannot see any candidate lending votes to keep Kemi Badenoch out, I think that will happen organically.

TSE