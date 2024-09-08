What’s this betting market going to look like on Wednesday morning?

For over a week Donald Trump has been the favourite on Betfair and with the forthcoming debate on Tuesday evening (American time) might change that. Normally debates don’t matter but Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in June saw a massive change on Betfair and saw Biden eventually quit the race.

In 2020 (in both the primary and the Vice Presidential) debates Kamala Harris wasn’t that impressive considering she is a lawyer and prosecutor but if Trump puts in a performance like in this clip below (and quite frankly I could have chosen from several dozen) then Harris doesn’t need to be impressive per se just better than Trump.

BREAKING: In a senile moment, Donald Trump appears to forget who he is running against. It’s beyond clear Donald Trump is losing his cognitive abilities. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/9c6iEKD8lf — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 5, 2024

TSE