Corbyn’s approach to dating is totes amazeballs

This bit, from a motorbike trip to France, is even funnier: pic.twitter.com/71sHn7kG3X — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) September 7, 2024

All of it is priceless tbh. How Corbyn photobombed her first photo as an MP. pic.twitter.com/2MvXEdPFrq — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) September 7, 2024

I know I am the last man on the planet to criticise another person’s approach to relationships but I have been giggling like an idiot at Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to relationships. When your partner complains about a lack of social activities in your relationship, taking her to see the tomb of Karl Marx isn’t going to keep her happy.

As for taking her to France and taking instant macaroni and other processed foods is again a courageous strategy.

Perhaps this explains why Corbyn never won a general election despite two attempts in contrast to Sir Keir Starmer. Corbyn did what he wanted to do rather than listen to his partner/the electorate.

TSE