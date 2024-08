NEW: Economist/YouGov Poll, August 17-20

% who are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting for president in November

Democrats: 71%

Republicans: 61%

This polling isn’t atypical and it makes me confident that the Democratic Party are going to at least win the popular vote in November and more than likely the electoral college

Kamala Harris looks like an inspired choice, just look at how enthusiasm has surged after she became the nominee. My theory is everybody loves an elite West coast liberal lawyer.

TSE