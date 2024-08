Kennedy is going to drop out and embrace Trump; polls show Kennedy takes more votes from Trump than from Harris. https://t.co/l9FQDbDAQm — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 21, 2024

Much like the time Captain Renault was shocked to discovered gambling was taking place in Rick’s CafĂ© AmĂ©ricain, I am similarly shocked to learn that RFK Jr’s, a man backed by some of Trump’s biggest supporters, is set to pull out of the White House race because the polls now show RFK Jr is taking more votes from Trump than the Democratic Party.

I suspect the benefit to Trump will be minimal in votes but in a close election minimal could be enough to win it.

TSE