How the Greens have changed

In 2019, one in ten Green voters was from the most progressive/left segment of voters; now that’s one in four.



Big difference in policy preferences, priorities and pressure on the leadership, as we’ve seen in e.g reaction to Denyer’s Biden statement. — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 9, 2024

Greens did very well in the UK election last month, but paradoxically the same reasons they did well — expanding the voter coalition — are now providing new challenges.



Do the Greens want to be the party of conservationists, or progressives?



My column https://t.co/PgBDLqmVer — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 9, 2024

Also worth noting that the German Greens’ decision to accelerate the shutdown of their last remaining nuclear plants led directly to an increase in CO2 emissions.



Classic demonstration of "protect the environment" winning out over "stop global warming". pic.twitter.com/HQMBpm5PDd — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 9, 2024

It’s actually horrifying how many lives have been lost or cut short due to the rollback of nuclear.



And something that almost never gets mentioned is how it was *an alliance between environmentalists and fossil fuel companies* that did this https://t.co/EOZ6nuVdyS — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 9, 2024

Yup — the way I look at this is Corbyn turned what was a fairly disparate group into a very clearly defined one, and that cohesive group with its strong identity has no been dropped off at the Greens https://t.co/rTRxnSr4vv — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) August 9, 2024

One thing that is very uncertain in this parliament is that when Labour become unpopular (as all governments do) where will their support go? It has the potential to splinter in several directions, to the Tories, Reform, the Lib Dems, in North Britain to the SNP, and my expectation a lot of that support could end up with the Greens. But the influx of the new Greens could see the Green support fracture.

This analysis is skewed to an England & Wales perspective whilst in Scotland the Greens are a pro secessionist party and seem to focus on issues that are not traditionally environment related.

My bold prediction for this parliament is that we will see at least one poll by a BPC registered pollster showing five parties within 5% of each other.

