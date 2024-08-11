How the Greens have changed
One thing that is very uncertain in this parliament is that when Labour become unpopular (as all governments do) where will their support go? It has the potential to splinter in several directions, to the Tories, Reform, the Lib Dems, in North Britain to the SNP, and my expectation a lot of that support could end up with the Greens. But the influx of the new Greens could see the Green support fracture.
This analysis is skewed to an England & Wales perspective whilst in Scotland the Greens are a pro secessionist party and seem to focus on issues that are not traditionally environment related.
My bold prediction for this parliament is that we will see at least one poll by a BPC registered pollster showing five parties within 5% of each other.
TSE