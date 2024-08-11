A harbinger or an outlier?
Last week I explained why I thought Donald Trump’s lead on the economy still made him the favourite to win in November however if that lead evaporates then I fear he is as doomed as a passenger flying with Air France on a Boeing jet.
As ever this is just one poll, we need to see more polls to see if this is indeed a harbinger rather an outlier.
Yesterday my thinking was that if Trump’s price went North of 2.75 that would represent value but now I think if it goes North of 3 then that will be value.
TSE