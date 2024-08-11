A harbinger or an outlier?

Oooh.



More Americans trust Kamala Harris to handle the US economy than Donald Trump, according to a new poll that marks a sharp change in voter sentiment following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the White House race https://t.co/GvkgKjkt02 — TSE (@TSEofPB) August 11, 2024

Read more here: https://t.co/F5NAcKiVHf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 11, 2024

Last week I explained why I thought Donald Trump’s lead on the economy still made him the favourite to win in November however if that lead evaporates then I fear he is as doomed as a passenger flying with Air France on a Boeing jet.

As ever this is just one poll, we need to see more polls to see if this is indeed a harbinger rather an outlier.

Yesterday my thinking was that if Trump’s price went North of 2.75 that would represent value but now I think if it goes North of 3 then that will be value.

TSE