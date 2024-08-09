The next game changer?

BREAKING: ABC says Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a faceoff between the Republican and Democratic nominees. https://t.co/zYEQPi7dv5 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2024

.@VP Harris will not agree to the September 4th Fox debate, campaign official tells me. Says future debates are contingent on Trump showing up to @ABC debate on Sept 10th

Willing to have convos before Sept 10 about debates after that date

So ABC will have 1st Harris/Trump debate — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) August 8, 2024

75% of U.S. adults — including 84% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans — are very or somewhat interested in watching a debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trumphttps://t.co/ilSFFi4Mtt pic.twitter.com/vUCPkgTzHJ — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 8, 2024

It appears we have at least one debate scheduled for September and potentially three, as we saw in June debates can matter. If Trump performs like he did during last night’s press conference then Harris should be seen as the winner.

I was reminded how poorly Harris performed in the 2020 Democratic Party debates and with the Insurrectionist-in-Chief going in with low expectations it may be that if he doesn’t soil himself on stage during the debates he might be seen as the winner. A good rule when it comes to American politics is that most Americans only really start paying to the election after Labor (sic) Day.

Harris remains the narrow favourite on Betfair after Trump was the favourite for a few hours yesterday.

TSE