The next game changer?
It appears we have at least one debate scheduled for September and potentially three, as we saw in June debates can matter. If Trump performs like he did during last night’s press conference then Harris should be seen as the winner.
I was reminded how poorly Harris performed in the 2020 Democratic Party debates and with the Insurrectionist-in-Chief going in with low expectations it may be that if he doesn’t soil himself on stage during the debates he might be seen as the winner. A good rule when it comes to American politics is that most Americans only really start paying to the election after Labor (sic) Day.
Harris remains the narrow favourite on Betfair after Trump was the favourite for a few hours yesterday.
TSE