This is absolutely not weird from Trump’s son, it is homophobic, but not weird

Big if true pic.twitter.com/14ImlXNsu4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2024

I admire Donald Trump Jr because it is some achievement by him to be the worst human being in history called Donald Trump.

I think is further proof that Team Trump do not know how to combat Team Harris and Walz.

TSE