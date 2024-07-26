The kaleidoscope has been shaken. The pieces are in flux.
I have thought the path to victory for Kamala Harris would be difficult and I think Donald Trump is still the favourite. The analysis in Harry Enten’s original Tweet implies the Biden 2020/24 coalition might not transfer 100% to Harris but also gives her scope to win votes and states that were seemingly out of reach for the Dems, even Texas might be in play, Biden had one path to victory, Harris may have more.
Once we start seeing more liquidity in the state betting markets then perhaps they could be value there, hopefully Sporting Index will soon introduce markets on the electoral votes each candidate will win. If Harris is leading in the polls in early September then I may revise my view on the election outcome.
TSE