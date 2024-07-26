Will the felon debate the prosecutor? Will the felon debate the prosecutor? 26/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Vice President Harris: Donald Trump previously agreed to a September 10th debate. It now appears he’s backpedaling. I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. I’m ready. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/tvpfHLZvi4— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 25, 2024 Trump said he was going to testify in the Trump Univ case – ?’d out.Said he would testify in Carroll trial- ?’d out.Said he would testify in NY fraud trial – ?’d out.Said he would testify in NY criminal trial – ?’d out.Said he would debate Harris – ?’d out.????— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 26, 2024 I hope we get to see a betting market on whether there is a Trump v Harris debate. TSE