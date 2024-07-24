The choice of running mate by Kamala Harris could be crucial

JD Vance is making history as the least liked VP nominee (non-incumbent) since 1980 following his/her party's convention. He's the first to have a net negative favorable rating.



Not surprising given how weak he ran in Ohio in 2022. Far worse than the average Ohio Republican. pic.twitter.com/hlZziePkKe — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 24, 2024

In a close election marginal gains will be critical, J.D. Vance is turning out be the biggest duffer since John McCain picked Sarah Palin. Unless she Harris picks as her running mate Harvey Weinstein or the contents of a cat’s litter tray her choice for Veep should be better than Vance, he brings no balance to the Trump ticket and will scare off centrist voters.

There is a Betfair market on who Harris will choose, but I cannot see any value. I’ve been betting on American politic since 2000 and I have never had a successful winner of the running mate markets, I couldn’t tip more rubbish in this market if you gave me a forklift truck.

TSE

PS – I think the contents of the cat litter tray would be a better Veep than Vance.