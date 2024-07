Suella Braverman unlikely to find ten Tory MPs needed to enter leadership racehttps://t.co/RXCsK7GakD — The i paper (@theipaper) July 23, 2024

it is a good sign for the Tories that Suella Braverman’s is struggling to find ten Tory MPs to sign up to her repulsive and divisive rhetoric about the LGBTQIA+¬†and homeless communities because her agenda is the way to achieving a general election result worse than 2024.

TSE