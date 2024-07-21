The Osborne legacy remains popular

NEW: The Labour MP Rosie Duffield has called on her party to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which she said amounts to “social cleansing” and is an “anti-feminist and unequal piece of legislation”https://t.co/9EFu7vOQ0U — caroline wheeler (@cazjwheeler) July 20, 2024

Should the two-child benefit cap be kept or abolished?



All Britons

Kept: 60%

Abolished: 28%



2024 Labour voters

Kept: 50%

Abolished: 38%



18-24 year olds

Kept: 32%

Abolished: 46%https://t.co/ZDR4Y6dpQX pic.twitter.com/kJUZ1Fbq0i — YouGov (@YouGov) July 19, 2024

'You know what makes the difference to families in destitution and that is this cap.'@AndrewMarr9 wants answers on why Labour haven't scrapped the two-child benefit cap.



Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, says he doesn't have a 'spare £3 billion a year to lift it'. pic.twitter.com/q3KEmdQiO3 — LBC (@LBC) July 17, 2024

“It costs more than £3 billion a year”



Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the government is not going to lift the two-child benefit cap as they can’t say “where the money’s going to come from”#BBCLauraK https://t.co/YAP4umHeFS pic.twitter.com/ynYr152UBj — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 21, 2024

Because the Tories for the foreseeable future are set to resemble a clown show I expect most of Sir Keir Starmer’s problems this parliament to come from his left flank. One issue will be one of George Osborne’s many popular policies, the two children cap on child benefit.

There are already four amendments planned for the King’s Speech votes to remove the cap but as the YouGov polling shows there’s real support even with Labour voters for keeping the cap.

If Starmer relents on this policy it might not lead to any improvement in the polls for Starmer. It could also allow the SNP to retain power at Holyrood in 2026 if Labour stick to the cap.

TSE