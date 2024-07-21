The Osborne legacy remains popular
Because the Tories for the foreseeable future are set to resemble a clown show I expect most of Sir Keir Starmer’s problems this parliament to come from his left flank. One issue will be one of George Osborne’s many popular policies, the two children cap on child benefit.
There are already four amendments planned for the King’s Speech votes to remove the cap but as the YouGov polling shows there’s real support even with Labour voters for keeping the cap.
If Starmer relents on this policy it might not lead to any improvement in the polls for Starmer. It could also allow the SNP to retain power at Holyrood in 2026 if Labour stick to the cap.
TSE