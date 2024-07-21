Could one of the gruesome twosome win the Tory leadership?
Could an alliance between Jenrick and Braverman seal the leadership for one of them?
I’ve been saying for a while that Suella Braverman is a clear lay in this market and it appears a growing number of Tory MPs agree with that assessment. The only question is will be a help or hindrance to Robert Jenrick to have the backing of Suella Braverman?
I suspect it will be a hindrance with Tory MPs who participate in the first stage of the Tory leadership contest but Jenrick doesn’t need to win the first stage, only finish in the top two then Braverman’s endorsement might be crucial with the Tory membership. So on current prices I think Jenrick is also a lay.
Over on Betfair you can get 75s on Mel Stride succeeding Sunak, I think that makes for a decent trading bet.
