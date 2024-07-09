Suella the martyr (ruder nouns are available)

There are at least two outright lies in her speech.



Firstly, no "mutilation of children" takes place in any UK hospital. Under 18s can't undergo surgical gender reassignment.



Secondly, as @sundersays has pointed out, it was the traditional six-stripe Pride flag that could not… — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) July 8, 2024

But by using this rhetoric, I suspect Suella Braverman hopes to draw attention to her views and claim this ground as her own in the coming leadership contest. Others in her party share the same view but don’t express it quite this strongly, so she marks herself out. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 8, 2024

What a disgusting speech. And she seriously thinks she has a chance of leading the Conservative Party. Not while I have a breath left in my body. Moderate Conservatives need to stand up and be counted. This will not stand. https://t.co/1LgosCNDzf — Iain Dale (@IainDale) July 8, 2024

This intervention from Suella Braverman makes me think she knows she’s doomed in the Tory leadership contest and is look for a ‘Hail Mary’ moment like this or is looking for an excuse to be kicked out of the Tory party so she can look like a martyr and defect to Reform. Imagine getting triggered by a flag. Some Tories are already asking Sunak to expel Braverman for these comments.

One of the reasons why I don’t think being antiwoke will be a vote winner, the cheerleaders end up looking so extreme and deranged it will put off the voters. The way Suella Braverman is acting is like soiling yourself in public, it’ll give you a warm feeling but disgust everyone else.

It is almost like Suella Braverman is on a one woman mission to confirm the Tory party is the nasty party.

TSE