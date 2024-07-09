How the pollsters fared in Scotland
I wonder if the future of polling in Britan will not be MRPs or the usual national VI polls but sticking to geographical polling. In Scotland the standard voting intention polls largely spotted the repudiation of the SNP at the ballot, and losing a third of your voters counts as a repudiation.
I am starting to think the MRPs led to poor resource targeting by some parties which does have an impact.
As expected Alba didn’t have any real impact. It feels like an Alex Salmond vanity and vengeance project and not a very successful one.
TSE