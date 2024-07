Indeed, almost all of the precipitous decline in the British public’s opinion of the Conservative party came under Johnson.



To believe everything was salvageable until Truss came in is to completely ignore what the evidence actually shows. pic.twitter.com/UDIO7TGGv7 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 1, 2024

Those charts are taken mainly from my column last week https://t.co/IrzjqVDeL9 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 1, 2024

And here’s a bonus table:



By the time Johnson departed, he and his party already were less popular and much more disliked than John Major and his party in 1997. pic.twitter.com/xQFb5AvOl9 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 1, 2024

The Dolchstoßlegende that Boris Johnson and his fans say that the current pickle the Tory party finds itself in is nothing to do with their man but thanks to John Burn-Murdoch’s analysis points out how poor their stab-in-the-back myth is.

This morning I advised laying Boris Johnson as next Tory leader and this is further evidence why you should. I suspect had he have remained PM those polling figures would have gone further in the toilet for him.



TSE