NEW: ? Labour to Reform switchers on the rise ?



Reform UK is now taking 7% of the Labour 2019 vote, a statistically significant increase from 3% last week



28th June – 1st July, 2,028 GB adults, @JLPartnersPolls for @restispolitics — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) July 1, 2024

Below the surface of our latest @JLPartnersPolls / @RestIsPolitics poll there are signs that the Conservatives are setting the stage to bring their core vote home although the Reform vote seems to be out of reach https://t.co/5atsPZkCrU — Tom Lubbock (@tmlbk) July 1, 2024

In the past few weeks we’ve seen a few polls with Labour polling sub 40% and these findings from JL Partners are intriguing. I am expecting a plethora of polling, if these findings are found by other pollsters the Tories might just avoid an extinction level event.

TSE