Latest YouGov party leader favourability ratings (25-26 June)



Rishi Sunak: -56

Keir Starmer: -20

Nigel Farage: -39



Ed Davey: -8 (40% "don't know")

Carla Denyer: -8 (71% "don't know")

Adrian Ramsay: -11 (78% "don't know")

For the past few years I have expected the Tories to do badly because tactical voting and if you look at those relative net favourability figures for Sunak, Farage, and their parties compared to Labour and the Lib Dems this seems to confirm my expectation. This means the Tories & Reform should do (much) worse than UNS suggests.

TSE