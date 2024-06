Fun snippet fromm the most recent @yougov tabs. Among 18-24 year olds the Conservatives are on the same share of the *national* vote as the SNP pic.twitter.com/PcCbNGFmRJ — Paula Surridge (@p_surridge) June 27, 2024

If the Tories do experience an extinction level result next week then in real votes this type of finding where the Tories and SNP are on 7% nationwide with 18-24 year olds could happen.

Like polls showing the Lib Dems on course to finish second ahead of the Tories, these findings do not really shock any more.

TSE