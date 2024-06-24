Welcome to the world of volatility

How have individuals changed their voting intention since the start of 2024!?



Longitudinal analysis from @IpsosUK / @GGottfried1 below



We've revisited the same 16k people using our random probability KnowledgePanel to track how voters have changed their minds

(1/7) Although overall support for most parties appears relatively stable, a deeper dive reveals that 30% have changed their vote intention since January – including those who became more or less undecided or more or less certain to vote. pic.twitter.com/MPyTXo9e9f — Glenn Gottfried (@GGottfried1) June 24, 2024

(3/7) There's a small but noticeable shift from Lab to the Greens, representing 25% of the Green Party's current support, likely motivated by dissatisfaction with Keir Starmer's leadership and prioritising environmental and energy policies as well as policy on Israel/Palestine — Glenn Gottfried (@GGottfried1) June 24, 2024

(5/7) Tactical voting appears to be a significant factor influencing voter decisions, particularly among those switching between Labour and the Lib Dems. Almost half of those who switched between these parties indicate they did so to prevent another party from winning. — Glenn Gottfried (@GGottfried1) June 24, 2024

More can be found on the front page of today's @FT and at our @IpsosUK website.

Think of Scotland, and places like Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk or East Renfrewshire which have swung massively from LD to SNP then SNP to Con all in the space of a few years or East Renfrewshire which has got Lab to SNP then SNP to Con then back to SNP. The Red Wall is likely to see the swings of 2019 reversed on a grand scale.

With an uncertain world things can become worse if the appeasers/Russian shills sell out Ukraine I can guarantee Putin’s territorial ambitions will not end with Ukraine and/or say China decides to invade Taiwan.

So one assumption that I feel certain that has the potential to be proven wrong is that if Starmer wins a 1997 sized majority or larger then don’t assume the 2028/29 is in the bag for Labour.

That doesn’t mean the Tories will benefit, there’s a gap on Labour’s left that the Greens could occupy, whilst the Lib Dems could occupy the ground occupied by One Nation Tories if the Tory party decides that the likes of Priti Patel or Suella Braverman should replace Sunak and that bringing Nigel Farage into the Tory party is the way to salvation.

