Your chart du jour

Mark Pack has analysed how many timesthe Tories have polled less than 20% per calendar year.

One caveat is that we now have many more polls than before except during the 2010-15 parliament where the daily YouGov skewed things but the chart is very grim for the Blue Team.

The last time the Tories were removed from office sub 20% polls were rare and that’s when a lot of pollsters have issues get representative samples which ended up being favourable for Labour/unfavourable fo the Tories.

TSE