Survation has them three points apart https://t.co/ahqoEtTEVo pic.twitter.com/UgBAV9PkQ3 — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) June 15, 2024

Based on the Survation MRP published last night Labour are in third place in Clacton just 3.1% behind Reform’s Nigel Farage, it can only take a little bit of movement and/or the MRP to be slightly out for Labour to come through the middle and win.

Both Ladbrokes and Bet 365 have Labour 8/1 to win whilst Betfair have Labour at 13 and I reckon that’s worth a flutter although I expect this will be a bet that joins my list of excellent value losers.

TSE