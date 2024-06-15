Survation is great for Lab and the SNP but awful for the Tories
The SNP figure seems a bit of an outlier, it will be interesting to see if other pollsters that showing similar scores. It will be quite something if the Tories only have 35 more MPs than the SNP who are only standing in just one part of the UK.
The Reform seat figure seems high because of the way of FPTP but you might want to start buying Reform and SNP on the spreads and sell the Tories if this MRP is accurate.
What is left for the Tories? Perhaps start campaigning on the dog that hasn’t barked that is Brexit. Oh, perhaps not.
TSE