Survation is great for Lab and the SNP but awful for the Tories

The SNP feels high but 'Survation’s poll is the first by any company since February to show the SNP ahead of Labour in votes, by 37 per cent to 30 per cent.' — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 15, 2024

But it could be much worse for the Tories. pic.twitter.com/qszLOzhis2 — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 15, 2024

Seats Reform win according to the MRP



Ashfield



Clacton



Exmouth & Exeter East



Great Yarmouth



Mid Leicestershire



North West Norfolk



South Suffolk https://t.co/UuTCPUXvqG — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 15, 2024

The SNP figure seems a bit of an outlier, it will be interesting to see if other pollsters that showing similar scores. It will be quite something if the Tories only have 35 more MPs than the SNP who are only standing in just one part of the UK.

The Reform seat figure seems high because of the way of FPTP but you might want to start buying Reform and SNP on the spreads and sell the Tories if this MRP is accurate.

What is left for the Tories? Perhaps start campaigning on the dog that hasn’t barked that is Brexit. Oh, perhaps not.

TSE